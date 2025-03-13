Confessions of a Female Founder: Meghan Markle announces new podcast after Archetypes' failed Spotify run

Meghan Markle is back in the podcast scene. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex announced on social media that she is launching her second show—Confessions of a Female Founder—after Archetypes' failed $20 million run on Spotify. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (AFP)

Meghan Markle announces new podcast - Confessions of a Female Founder

The eight-episode first season of the podcast, produced by Lemonada Media, will debut on April 8. It will explore the 43-year-old's entrepreneurial journey through candid conversations with some of her fellow female founders. The series will also feature appearances by a few of the duchess' famous friends.

“I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder,” my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!” Meghan wrote in her announcement post, which featured a photo of herself wearing a semi-sheer blue shirt on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Gene Hackman's hero dog helped first responders find actor's body inside New Mexico home

The duchess went on, “I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses.”

“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)” she added.

ALSO READ: David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on mom Pamela Bach's death by suicide: ‘My forever angel’

Meghan's latest podcast announcement comes about two years after she and Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify three years into a $20 million for their podcast, Archetypes.

In a joint statement issued at the time, the streaming services and Archetypes Audio announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.” According to New York Post, the royal couple's podcast did not have enough content for a multi-million dollar paycheck.