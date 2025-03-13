Menu Explore
David Hasselhoff's daughter breaks silence on mom Pamela Bach's death by suicide: ‘My forever angel’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 13, 2025 08:46 PM IST

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore paid an emotional tribute to her mother, Pamela Bach, who tragically died by suicide earlier this month

David Hasselhoff and Pamela Bach's eldest daughter has finally addressed her mother's tragic death by suicide. Taking to social media Wednesday night, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore mourned the loss of her “forever angel” in an emotional statement.

FILE - Pamela Bach, former wife of actor David Hasselhoff, speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday June 19, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)(AP)
FILE - Pamela Bach, former wife of actor David Hasselhoff, speaks to the media outside the courthouse in Los Angeles Tuesday June 19, 2007. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)(AP)

David Hasselhoff's daughter addresses mother Pamela Bach's tragic death by suicide

Taylor shared a video montage featuring childhood photos of herself with the Baywatch star on her Instagram Story and wrote, “I’d do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel.”

“You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything,” Taylor went on, adding, “I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day.” The actress vowed that her 7-month-old daughter London “will know all about how incredible you are.”

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson reveals why she doesn't like taking photos with fans

Taylor promised her late mother that she would “protect Hayley forever,” referring to her 32-year-old sister, an actress and model. “Mama I love you so much, the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again my beautiful.”

Pamela was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her Los Angeles home on March 5. According to neighbours, it was Hayley who discovered her body. “She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street. She was crying, saying, ‘I just want to get my car,’” a neighbour told Daily Mail.

While she has yet to break her silence on her mother's death, her father mourned Pamela's loss in a statement shared on social media. “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time,” Hasselhoff wrote in a Facebook post.

