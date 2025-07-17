Search
Connie Francis dies at 87: All on husband and son Joseph Garzilli Jr.

ByVarnika Srivastava
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 04:30 pm IST

'Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis was married four times and adopted a son, Joseph Garzilli Jr.

Connie Francis has died at the age of 87. Her passing comes two weeks after it was reported that she had been hospitalized due to “extreme pain.”

Connie Francis got her big break in 1958 with the song “Who’s Crying Now.” Before becoming a star, she worked behind the scenes in the music industry(@conniefrancisofficial/ Intsagram)

The news was shared by her close friend Ron Roberts, who is also the president of her record label, Concetta Records. He posted the announcement on Facebook early Thursday, July 17.

Roberts wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.”

“I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later,” he added. The same message was also shared on Francis’ official Facebook page. Connie Francis became one of the most successful female pop singers of her time.

About Connie Francis married life and son

Connie Francis was married four times, first to Dick Kanellis in 1964, then to Izzy Marion in 1971, followed by Joseph Garzilli from 1973 to 1978, and later to Bob Parkinson from 1985 to 1986. With Garzilli, she adopted one child, Joseph Garzilli Jr, according to reports.

Francis got her big break in 1958 with the song “Who’s Crying Now.” Before becoming a star, she worked behind the scenes in the music industry, recording demo versions of songs that were pitched to other singers. She also appeared on a children’s TV show in New York City.

Connie Francis 'Pretty Little Baby' song

Lately, she had been in the spotlight again thanks to her 1962 song “Pretty Little Baby,” which became popular on TikTok more than 60 years after it was first released.

In a 2017 interview she said, “not so much for the heights I have reached, but for the depths from which I have come. . . . I hope I did okay,” according to the People report.

