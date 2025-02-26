Why are pop singers popping up in films?

YOU COULD tune out for a few seconds and miss it. There is a brief moment in “Popular”, one of the song-and-dance numbers in “Wicked”, when Ariana Grande (pictured) delivers a riff that sounds more like something from one of her hit pop songs than the operatic trills typical of Glinda the Good Witch. The movie musical has grossed over $725m and is up for ten Academy Awards on March 2nd, including Best Supporting Actress for Ms Grande. On social media her fans, who call themselves “Arianators”, have fixated on that moment. It was, one user said, “just the touch of Ari we needed”. Ariana Grande plays Glinda in Wicked

Ms Grande is not the only pop princess to grace the silver screen of late. Selena Gomez (pictured below) plays the tragic, chaotic wife of a Mexican cartel boss in “Emilia Pérez”. (Reviled by the public but beloved by critics, the trans-narco-musical is nominated for 13 Oscars.) SZA, an R’n’B singer, stars in “One of Them Days”, a comedy that follows two friends trying to scrabble money together to pay their rent. In 2024 Dua Lipa had a headline slot at Glastonbury, the world’s most famous music festival. She also starred in “Argylle”, the world’s most forgettable spy film.

For decades talented folk have moved between the recording studio and the studio lot. In Hollywood’s Golden Age, many performers were a “triple threat”—ie, they could act, dance and sing. Bing Crosby, Judy Garland and Frank Sinatra all released umpteen albums while acting in scores of films. Others have followed their example. Barbra Streisand has several Grammys and Oscars. Will Smith was in a hip-hop duo before he was in blockbusters.

As Hollywood seeks to lure audiences to cinemas, producers will be thinking more strategically about casting. Increasingly your favourite singer may also be your favourite movie star. Studios should be warned, though: results will vary.

Some musicians have been revelatory on screen. David Bowie was suitably ethereal as an alien in “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976). “Moonstruck”, a sometimes silly melodrama, was redeemed by Cher’s naturalistic turn as Loretta Castorini; she won the Oscar for Best Actress in 1988. Lady Gaga shone in “A Star Is Born” (2018), a film about fame and addiction.

But many musicians have flopped. Madonna floundered in “Swept Away” (2002), a dreadful shipwreck romance. More recently, Harry Styles of One Direction fame has had a go at being an actor, starring in films including “Don’t Worry Darling” (2022). He might have worried about taking the part: that he is revealed to be a villain is surprising only because it is easy to forget that he is in the film at all.

Box-office receipts are studio executives’ primary concern. Cinemas have struggled since the pandemic. Many people would rather watch videos on TikTok or YouTube at home, or wait for a film’s release on streaming services, than rush out to see a new title. Cast a famous musician, however, and the equation changes.

Singers are in their fans’ ears every day. Gayle Stever of the Empire State University of New York says that this intensifies the one-sided connection: “More frequent contact does foster a closer parasocial relationship.” In 2024 a study by Deloitte found that, across every generation, individuals are more likely to say that their support of a particular musician—as opposed to a film franchise or video game—is an important part of their identity.

Gen Z, in particular, takes fandom seriously. As a way of proving their fealty to celebrities, many youngsters make videos about their work. Clips tagged #fancontent have almost 60m views on TikTok. These videos—such as the analyses of Ms Grande’s “Popular” riff—are free marketing for film studios.

Fans also discuss what roles their favourite hitmakers could take on. Recently Sabrina Carpenter’s acolytes have been abuzz at the prospect of the “Espresso” singer starring in Disney’s live-action remake of “Tangled”. Casting chart-topping musicians is one way for the film industry to stay in tune with the times.

For more on the latest books, films, TV shows, albums and controversies, sign up to Plot Twist, our weekly subscriber-only newsletter