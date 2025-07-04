Pretty Little Baby singer Connie Francis hospitalised again after complains of ‘extreme pain’

Connie Francis, the singer of the now viral number Pretty Little Baby, has been hospitalised again. The 87-year-old singer, who recently found unexpected fame on TikTok, revealed she is dealing with “extreme pain” and won’t be taking part in a planned Independence Day radio appearance with Cousin Brucie. Connie Francis recently went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms with her song Pretty Little Baby.(Connie Francis/Facebook)

Connie Frances shares health update

Francis had already been recovering from a fractured hip, which she mentioned in a Facebook post earlier this month. Now, she is back in the hospital undergoing tests to figure out the cause of her latest symptoms.

“I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day. Having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw.” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Francis said she had been moved from intensive care to a private room. She didn’t share the name or location of the hospital.

Despite the health scare, her spirits appear high, especially after the recent online success of her 1962 track Pretty Little Baby, which has become a viral sensation this year.

Francis receives new generation of fans on social media

Since the spring, the bouncy pop tune has racked up more than 17 billion views on TikTok, thanks in part to celebrity posts and nostalgic edits. Republic Records even re-released the track as a single, and it reached No. 13 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at the end of May.

Deadline reports that Francis herself joined TikTok last week, posting a thank-you video for her new fans. “Hi everyone, I’m still astounded by the popularity of Pretty Little Baby,” she said. She also thanked a long list of stars, such as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon, and ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog, for using the song in videos.

Among those she gave a nod to was Gracie Lawrence, who currently portrays Francis in the Broadway musical Just In Time, based on the life of Bobby Darin. Darin and Francis famously dated in the 1950s.

The show stars Jonathan Groff as Darin and has brought renewed attention to both their legacies.

