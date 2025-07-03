Connie Francis hospitalized: Here's what happened to iconic ‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer

Connie Francis, the singer behind the iconic ‘Pretty Little Baby’ song, has been hopsitalized in Florida, TMZ reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The report added that the 87-year-old legendary singer is currently receiving care and is in the ICU. 'Pretty Little Baby' singer Connie Francis has been hospitalized(X)

What happened to Connie Francis?

TMZ cited sources to add that Connie Francis has dealt with some orthopedic health issues in recent years. Family sources, however, told the outlet that the exact reason for her ICU admission is unclear.

In March 2025, Francis shared on Facebook that she was using a wheelchair to avoid stress on a “troublesome painful hip” while awaiting stem cell therapy.

Connie Francis health issues

Francis has faced significant health challenges, including a hip injury limiting her mobility since at least 2018, when she retired. She lost her voice for seven years after nasal surgery in the 1970s and suffered multiple hospitalizations for misdiagnosed mental illness.

A 1974 rape at knifepoint led to PTSD and depression, with a 1984 suicide attempt and involuntary psychiatric commitments. Her brother’s murder by mob gunmen and a miscarriage further impacted her mental health.

‘Pretty Little Baby’

Francis’s 1962 B-side “Pretty Little Baby” exploded on TikTok in 2025, featured in over 17 million videos with 27 billion views, reaching No. 1 on TikTok’s Viral 50 and No. 67 on Spotify’s Global Top 100. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian used the song in videos, boosting its streams from 17,000 to 2.4 million weekly in the US.

Connie Francis, who forgot recording the song, joined TikTok to thank fans, saying, “It’s thrilling that kindergarten kids know my name."

The 87-year-old first woman to top the Billboard Hot 100 with “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool” (1960). She sold over 200 million records worldwide, with hits like “Stupid Cupid” and “Where the Boys Are."