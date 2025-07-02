Is there going to be The Bear Season 5? Here's what we know so far

The Bear Season 4 premiered on Hulu on June 25. Jeremy Allen White's Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto and the show's emotional highs and lows left fans wondering if the latest instalment would be the show's last. Turns out, it is not. FX has officially confirmed the fifth season of The Bear. Jeremy Allen White in Season 4 of The Bear

The Bear Season 5 confirmed by FX

In July, FX gave The Bear Season 5 the green light, Dexerto reported. Despite early buzz that Season 4 might be the last, FX has made it clear there is more story to tell.

FX chairman John Landgraf said, “The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season – as seen through incredibly high viewership – has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons.”

He added, “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

TV critics Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan previously said on The Watch podcast that it was understood Season 4 would be the final one. But that is no longer the plan.

When is The Bear Season 5 coming out?

There is no exact release date yet, but Season 5 is expected to follow the show’s usual quick turnaround schedule. If things stay on track, we can expect it to drop in June 2026.

Who’s returning for Season 5 cast?

Most of the core cast is expected to return, including Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie, Lionel Boyce as Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina, Abby Elliott as Sugar, Matty Matheson as Neil Fak, Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna, Oliver Platt as Cicero, Molly Gordon as Claire and Gillian Jacobs as Tiff.

FAQs:

Q1: Is The Bear Season 4 the final season?

No, FX has confirmed that The Bear Season 4 is not the last. Season 5 is officially in the works.

Q2: When will The Bear Season 5 be released?

There’s no official date yet, but Season 5 is expected to release in June 2026.

Q3: Who will be in The Bear Season 5 cast?

Season 5 will bring back main cast members like Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and more.