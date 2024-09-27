Jeremy Allen White, Molly Gordon dating IRL? The Bear costars lock a ‘chef’s kiss' after possibly house-hunting

Is love in the air for Chef and Claire Bear again – but this time for real? Jeremy Allen White and his The Bear costar Molly Gordon, who played love interests in the award-winning FX series, packed in major PDA on Wednesday. Paparazzi shots also snapped them possibly house-hunting in Los Angeles last Friday, September 20. Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon as Carmy and Claire in The Bear.(FX / Hulu)

As reported by several US media outlets and seen in pictures obtained by PEOPLE, things seem to be heating up between the onscreen lovers. Contrary to their dysfunctional relationship in the hit series is seeing a major update in real life.

Days before they were seen wrapping their arms around each other and sharing a kiss, the casually dressed actors were purportedly spotted on a house-hunting trip. Pictures shared by Page Six show them hopping into a white Toyota Rav 4 on September 20 outside a home that didn’t belong to them. A closer look reveals the 33-year-old star getting behind the wheel with what appears to be a flyer for the residence.

Although it remains unclear when this reel-to-real-life transition first set in place, the news comes right around the time of singer Rosalia's birthday.

Jeremy Allen White's previous romances

The Spanish artist threw a lavish birthday bash in Paris on Wednesday evening as she turned 32. While A-listers like Gigi Hadid, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, among others, were in attendance, the Emmy-winning actor was conspicuously absent despite his previous romantic entanglement with the singer.

Rosalia and Jeremy reportedly started dating in October 2023 and were spotted at a Mr Beef pop-up event in LA in July—well into the new year – to celebrate the third season premiere of The Bear.

When did the two split up? As of now, that remains an unanswered question. Before being linked to the “Despecha” songstress, Allen was married to actress Addison Timlin, with whom he shares daughters Ezer (almost 6) and Dolores (3). Timlin eventually filed for divorce in May 2023 after getting hitched in October 2019.

Meanwhile, not much is known about Molly Gordon's relationship history.

In related showbiz news, the FX series took home 11 wins at the 2024 Emmys, while Allen snagged the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for the second consecutive year.