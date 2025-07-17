Connie Francis cause of death: How did 'Pretty Little Baby’ singer die? All on health issues

The TikTok-famous Pretty Little Baby singer died at the age of 87. Her death was confirmed on Facebook by his manager, Ron Roberts, on Thursday. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news.” Connie Francis, beloved for her viral song Pretty Little Baby, passed away at 87. Her manager announced her death on Facebook. (Connie Francis/Facebook)

The news comes 2 weeks after she was admitted to the hospital due to “extreme pain” complaints. She also shared health updates with her fans on Facebook amid her long struggle with health challenges, as reported by The New York Post.

Connie Francis' health concerns before her death

On July 2, Francis was hospitalized in Florida. She shared an update on social media where the singer wrote, “I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.” She was also forced to cancel her appearance on Cousin Brucie’s Independence Day radio show after being moved to the intensive care unit, according to Metro

In later posts dated July 3 and July 4, the Francis reassured her fans that she was “feeling much better” amid her stay at the hospital. The following week, Who's Sorry Now? singer shared that she is still under doctor's observation as they try to determine the cause of pain.

In May, Francis revealed that she ended up in a wheelchair after a recent hip injury surgery. The exact cause of her death has not been shared publicly yet.

About Connie Francis

The singer, who recently shot to fame again after her track "Pretty Little Baby" went viral on social media, was born as Concetta Franconero in Newark, New Jersey. She recorded the track in 1962, but it gained fame 63 years later, as reported by People Magazine.

Francis was talented from a young age, as she started taking part in talent shows, pageants, singing, and playing the accordion at the age of 4, after her father's encouragement. The singer eventually made it to appearing on TV shows and was featured on NBC's Startime Kids. She chose her stage name to be Connie Francis.