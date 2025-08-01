Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Conyers fire: Blaze erupts at auto shop along Interstate 20 near BioLab

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 03:49 am IST

A fire broke out at an auto shop in Conyers, GA, Thursday afternoon near I-20. Traffic cams showed smoke near Iris Dr SW.

A structure fire broke out at an auto shop in Conyers, Rockdale County, Georgia, on Thursday afternoon. The exact location of the fire was along Interstate 20. Traffic cameras captured smoke coming out of the location, seemingly on Iris Dr SW. It was not immediately cler

Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)

Here's the video:

Massive flames and smoke were visible in the area as firefighters battled the scene, trying to extinguish the fire. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, although some reports claimed that an explosion was behind it.

Rockdale County CEO JaNice Van Ness said on Facebook that the fire was at a semi truck dealership on Idris Drive and asked locals to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news.

