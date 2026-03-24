Could LaGuardia plane crash have been deadlier? Expert explains how 'pure luck' saved most travelers
The collision at LaGuardia Airport between an Air Canada Express jet and a fire truck led to two fatalities and multiple injuries.
A deadly collision at LaGuardia Airport could have resulted in far greater loss of life, but an aviation expert says “pure luck” helped limit the damage.
An Air Canada Express jet struck a Port Authority fire truck while landing late Sunday night, killing two pilots and injuring dozens onboard and on the ground. However, the specific point of impact played a critical role in preventing a catastrophic fire.
Former Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector David Soucie told CNN that the aircraft hit “directly in the middle of the fire truck,” which pushed the vehicle forward and confined most of the damage to the plane’s nose.
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‘Could have caused many, many fatalities’
According to Soucie, a slight difference in positioning could have dramatically changed the outcome. Had the truck been even 40 feet ahead or behind, the aircraft might have struck its wings, engines, or fuel tanks.
“That would have created a huge fire and … many, many fatalities,” he said.
“So as tragic as this is for the two that we’ve lost, just out of pure luck,” he added, the impact location significantly reduced the number of deaths.
Also Read: LaGuardia update: First flight takes off after tragic Air Canada crash; airport says ‘expect delays'
Chaos on runway
The crash occurred around 11:45 pm as the plane approached the runway in Queens. Audio recordings suggest the fire truck had initially been cleared to cross by air traffic control. Moments later, controllers urgently attempted to halt the vehicle after realizing the aircraft was on final approach.
The resulting collision left the fire truck destroyed and the aircraft heavily damaged, with debris scattered across the runway.
Casualties and investigation
More than 40 passengers, crew members, and two police officers were injured in the incident, though officials said many of those hospitalized were later released.
The two pilots killed were described by Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford as “young men at the start of their careers.” One victim has been identified as Antoine Forest, according to reports citing his family.
Authorities are now investigating the sequence of events that led to the runway miscommunication.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More