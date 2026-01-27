Crunchyroll servers down? Users say videos 'not working'

Crunchyroll appears to be experiencing an outage affecting users in the United States, with significant issues reported around 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday. Crunchyroll is reportedly down. (X)

According to outage tracker DownDetector, most complaints involve video streaming failures and server connection problems. By about 2:20 p.m. the site had logged over 9,000 reports from users unable to access the streaming service.

Social media reports Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

One person reported, "I genuinely cannot believe this. I was part-way through watching the final episode of a series when Crunchyroll stopped the episode mid-playthrough to tell me to raise my subscription or I wouldn't be able to finish watching it?! What the actual hell?!"

Another user expressed, "Crunchyroll, what was the point of becoming a monopoly if your app doesn’t work?"