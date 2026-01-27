Crunchyroll servers down? Users say videos 'not working'
According to outage tracker DownDetector, most complaints involve video streaming failures and server connection problems.
Crunchyroll appears to be experiencing an outage affecting users in the United States, with significant issues reported around 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday.
According to outage tracker DownDetector, most complaints involve video streaming failures and server connection problems. By about 2:20 p.m. the site had logged over 9,000 reports from users unable to access the streaming service.
Social media reports
Several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.
One person reported, "I genuinely cannot believe this. I was part-way through watching the final episode of a series when Crunchyroll stopped the episode mid-playthrough to tell me to raise my subscription or I wouldn't be able to finish watching it?! What the actual hell?!"
Another user expressed, "Crunchyroll, what was the point of becoming a monopoly if your app doesn’t work?"
A third person added, “Is anyone’s Crunchyroll working? I was in the middle of watching something then it signed me out and after I refreshed it said it won’t work now, and my internet is completely fine too.”
Another wrote, "Crunchyroll goes down as soon as I have food in front of me."
Another user commented, "I think it's a global outage. I was watching Crunchyroll and it went down, then I went to Prime and it wouldn't let me watch anything, and the same thing is happening with YouTube."
One person reported, "My Crunchyroll won’t work on my Xbox. I was in the middle of watching Jake, the water magician. I turned off and it’s saying it’s having trouble I’m dying. lol."
So far, Crunchyroll has not responded to the outage reports.
