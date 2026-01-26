Users have claimed that the MangaGo and McGraw Hill Connect websites are not working, raising concerns that the sites are down. Several users to X to express their concerns. MangaGo and McGraw Hill Connect down? Users claim the websites are not working (Unsplash - representational image)

Many shared screenshots of the MangaGo page showing an error that says, “The web server reported a bad getaway error.”

One user wrote on X, “you have to be joking mangago please come back to daddy, i was in the middle of reading yang ilwoo and i, im going to die in this fuc**** house”. “IT JUST KEEPS GETTING WORSE OHHH MANGAGO PLEASE I CANT SURVIVE WITHOUT MY 2K READING LIST,” wrote another.

“It’s been 30 minutes and I’m already having mangago withdrawal im not gonna make it yall,” one user wrote, while another said, “MANGAGO SHUT DOWN WHEN I WAS ONLY 5 CHAPTERS AWAY FROM FINISHING THE MANHWA I WAS READING”. A user exclaimed, “MANGAGO ISN'T WORKING I CAN NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT IT DONT DO THIS TO ME PLZ JUST BE MAINTENANCE OR SOMETHING”.

Similar messages of disappointment poured in about McGraw Hill Connect.

“Did mcgraw hill connect seriously have to go down when I have an assignment due at midnight??” wrote a user, while another said, “Can’t do my assignment because McGraw Hill is down”.

IsDown, a status page aggregator and outage monitoring tool, shared in an update, “IsDown is reporting that McGraw Hill is having issues. IsDown last checked McGraw Hill status on January 26, 2026 at 9:04 AM GMT+5:30. We've received 1847 user reports in the past 24 hours.”

What are MangaGo and McGraw Hill Connect? MangaGo is a popular online platform and app where users can read manga (Japanese comics) and manhwa/manhua, for free. MangaGo provides unlimited access to thousands of titles without subscriptions, making it a favorite among manga lovers.

McGraw Hill Connect, on the other hand, is a digital teaching and learning platform for higher education. It provides instructors with tools to create, manage, and grade courses, while students are offered personalized learning resources.