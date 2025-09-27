D4vd hasn't been arrested in Celese Rivas case; experts say probe comes down to ‘one thing’

A 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dead body was found in a Tesla, registered in singer D4vd's name, earlier this month. The ‘Romantic Homicide’ artist is now under scrutiny, with several social media users demanding his arrest. However, officials have not taken any action against the 20-year-old. And the process will take time, according to experts. D4vd has not faced any action in the Celeste Rivas case(Instagram/ d4vddd)

Rivas, who had been missing for over a year, reportedly had a matching tattoo with D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke. Her mother told investigators, as per TMZ, that she had a boyfriend with the same name. However, there is no concrete evidence to prove that the singer dated Celeste.

Explaining why D4vd has not been arrested, experts said it is not unusual. Criminologist Kevin Angelo Brown of Arkansas State University told The Daily Mail that officials must first establish the cause and manner of death through an autopsy before filing charges. “If the findings show natural death or suicide rather than homicide, the legal path shifts entirely,” he explained.

Yosi Yahoudai, co-founder of &Y Law, told the outlet: “Until the autopsy confirms homicide, police can’t make arrests or name suspects without risking the case. This is standard when remains are decomposed, investigators must wait on forensic results before moving forward.”

Authorities, as per The Daily Mail, raided D4vd's residence. They are reportedly testing for DNA, fingerprints, communications data, and traces of blood.

"The perpetrators have had plenty of time to get rid of evidence. It often takes longer than in cases where the crime is still "hot" and authorities are actively searching for a suspect who just committed the act," an expert told the publication.

Meanwhile, D4vd has apparently pushed his remaining concerts in the US and Europe. An unnamed representative for d4vd told NBC Los Angeles that the singer has been cooperating with authorities since the body was found. It’s not clear why his car had been impounded.

(With AP inputs)