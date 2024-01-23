Man guns down wife and 3 adult daughters inside Chicago suburb home, 911 dispatcher describes bloodshed as ‘massacre'

A father of five children has been accused of shooting dead his three daughters and wife in a small community outside Chicago on Sunday, January 21. A 911 dispatcher described the incident as a “massacre.” Police work at the scene of a shooting in Tinley Park on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune via AP)(AP)

A man called police outside a home in Tinley Park a little after 11:30 am. Shortly after, the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County medical examiner's office confirmed.

The victims have been identified as Majeda Kassem, 53, and her three daughters including twins Halema and Zahia, both 25, and their younger sister, 24-year-old Hanan Kassem. “A male subject said his wife was shot. The line disconnected. He wasn't really cooperative,” the dispatcher initially said, the Daily Mail reported.

Tinley Park Public Safety Department said it was a “domestic-related shooting,” adding that a suspect was in the house when police arrived. He was then taken into custody. The Chicago Tribune reported that a gun was found at the scene.

“The offender is in custody and scene is secure,” a statement read after the arrest of the suspect. “Due to ongoing investigation, we are asking residents to stay out of the area.”

Shocked neighbours described the residents as “such a good family that had a bright future.” Some of the children, they said, aspired to become pharmacists or doctors. The man had two adult sons too.

“My daughter knows them. She went to school with the oldest son, and she employed the twin sisters. She always talked about how they were all very intelligent, and they had very high goals in life,” Charlotte Vaitkus told ABC 7.

Village Manager Patt Carr said after the incident that there was no danger to the public. “This was isolated to the home. The scene is secure. There is only one suspect at this time,” Carr said. 'It's a tragedy. Not only for the family, but all the surrounding neighbors that are there.”