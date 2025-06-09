Dale’s Donuts in LA permanently closed due to riot-linked car fire? Here's the truth

Amid the Los Angeles riots, social media posts have claimed that the iconic Dale’s Donuts in the city has permanently closed. An X post shared a video of a car on fire in front of Dale’s Donuts. The caption reads, “The iconic American-owned Dale’s Donuts in Los Angeles has permanently closed after a group of illegals set a car on fire in front of their business during anti-ICE protest and the LAPD did nothing.” Residents who saw cleanup going on stopped to help in the parking lot of a shopping center by Dale’s Donuts, a day after clashes between protesters and law enforcement following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in Compton, California, U.S., June 8, 2025. (REUTERS/Jill Connelly)(REUTERS)

Has Dale’s Donuts in Los Angeles permanently closed amid the anti-ICE riots?

Several X users fact-checked the claim, saying the iconic shop actually shuttered in 2021. One user wrote, “Once again, this shi*** “News” account spreads lies and nonsense. Dale’s Donuts in Compton (at 15904 S. Atlantic Ave) permanently closed in October 2021. That’s when the iconic “Big Donut” drive-in shut its doors after more than 70 years in operation.. NOT BECAUSE OF “Anti-ICE Protests” Clown.”

Another X user slammed those “spreading lies and nonsense” about the store closure.

It does appear that Dale's Donut in Compton, Los Angeles, has not been operating since 2021. Yelp reviews from this year show that the shop is out of business. Even though the restaurant was featured in the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2022, it had been closed for some time prior to that, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, protests have flared up in Los Angeles, with Donald Trump suggesting that the troops be brought in. In another Truth Social post, the President stated that Los Angeles “has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.”

“Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.