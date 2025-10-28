Dalton Lee Janiczek parents: What we know about Lee and Anne Janiczek amid arrest

Dalton Lee Janiczek, a 21-year-old Loyola Marymount University student, was arrested for mowing down and severely injuring two police officer just outside Philadelphia on Friday. Amid his arrest, Dalton Lee Janiczek's family background has become a major talking point after it was revealed that he is the son of a rich lawyer from Philadelphia. Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21-year-old son of top lawyer arrested for mowing down police officer. (LMU Athletics and Montgomery County DA)

Dalton Lee Janiczek is accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Montgomery County in Pennsylvania and injuring a police officer in the process. He was arraigned on Sunday and faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, among other charges. He is set to appear in court again on November 4.

Amid his arrest, a lot of buzz is ongoing about the parents of Dalton Lee Janiczek - i.e., father Lee Janiczek and mother Anne Janiczek-Nee. Here's what we know about them.

Dalton Lee Janiczek parents: Who are Lee and Anne Janiczek?

Reports have identified Dalton Lee Janiczek as a La Salle College High School graduate who attended Loyola Marymount University and played for Loyola's rowing team. His profile on the official website of Loyola Marymount Athletics shows that he is the son of Lee Janiczek and Anne Janiczek-Nees.

Lee Janiczek is a prominent attorney from Pennsylvania who serves as a partner with Lewis Brisbois, a Pennsylvania-based law firm. Dalton Lee Janiczek's bio on the website of LMU states that Lee Janiczek played Lacrosse at Pennsylvania State University and Widener University. Details about his wife, Anne Janiczek-Nees is not public.

Apart from Dalton, the Janiczek family has two daughters as well: Carina and Claire. They reportedly live in a home worth over $1.5 million in Amber, Pennsylvania.

What We Know About The Injured Officers

The statement released by the Montgomery County DA's office stated that Dalton Lee Janiczek attempted to hit the police officers intentionally four times. Two officers were injured in the incident.

“Janiczek accelerated directly at the officer, attempting to hit him, and the officer discharged his firearm,” the statement read. “Again, Janiczek accelerated the vehicle, this time striking the officer, causing him to fall.

“As the officer attempted to administer a tourniquet to a leg wound, the Mercedes circled back around the lot and struck the officer three more times as he laid on the ground.”

The officers underwent surgery and are expected to survive. They are currently in a stable condition, the local Fox affiliate reported.