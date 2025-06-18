What happened to Dave Scoot? US Strictly Come Dancing star dies at 52, family seeks donations

Famous choreographer Dave Scott died on Monday, June 16, at the age of 52. The dance community and his fans and coworkers are devastated by hi spassing. He was recognized for his work on Step Up 2: The Streets, You Got Served, and So You Think You Can Dance. Dave Scott, the renowned choreographer behind iconic dance scenes in movies and television, died on June 16 at 52.

Scott's family and friends posted a statement about the late choreographer's demise on his official Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness and spirit.”

“During this difficult time we are doing our best to honor his memory in the way he deserves with love, dignity and respect,” it added.

The family further requested donations in place of flowers to aid with funeral arrangements and to support their “meaningful celebration of Dave Scott's life.”

The post that featured Scott’s photo, read, “Today we have lost an icon, a legend, a father and a dear friend. The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on.” The cause of Scoot's death is still unknown.

Dave Scott's career

Scott was born in Compton, California, on August 15, 1972. According to The New York Post, the choreographer received an Associate's degree in business on a basketball scholarship from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah.

Motivated by Michael Jackson, Scott has made a lasting impression on popular culture. He choreographed some of the most memorable dance scenes in contemporary television and movies. His portfolio include Coach Carter, Dance Flick, House Party 4, and Stomp the Yard. He also choreographed Dancing with the Stars Season 8.

Dave Scott dead: Tributes pour in

Celebrities and fans swiftly poured memories and condolences into the comments section. “You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by,” remarked actor Harry Shum Jr.

Comfort Fedoke, a dancer, shared intimate pictures with Scott and recalled the connection they had during the “Forever” routine. “That was my bridge to knowing Dave on a personal level. And now I find myself singing Forever again, but this time for you, Dave,” Fedoke added.

Glee alum Kevin McHale wrote, “💔💔💔 Dave was like a big brother to so many of us. When I felt reallllly out of place amongst so many great performers, he always made me comfortable and confident. Watching him dance and teach was a gift.”