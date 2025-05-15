Who is David Feil, Colorado teacher charged in sex assault case involving 6th grader

Colorado teacher David Feil has been accused and arrested for sex-related crimes. Deputies in Douglas County are currently searching for more victims affected by Feil's activities. David Feil has been arrested on sexual assault charges(X and Unsplash)

Who is David Feil?

David Feil, aged 49, is a school teacher hailing from Littleton. He was arrested Monday on two counts of sexual abuse of a child. He is currently being held on a no-bond hold, according to Douglas County School District officials.

Feil has been teaching at the Roxborough Intermediate School, where he is accused of sexually abusing 6th-grade students. This includes befriending them on social media and then engaging in inappropriate conversations with them online. He is also accused of discussing sexually suggestive matters inside classrooms and even indulging in physically inappropriate conduct with his students.

Douglas County School District officials recently told Denver7 that Feil has been with the Roxborough Intermediate School for a decade, but has been a part of the district for a longer period. His first teaching job at the district was with Pine Lane Elementary School back in 2014. He was an Educational Assistant there for students with special needs.

Feil was a part of that school for roughly a year before becoming a part of other schools in the district as a substitute teacher. After this, he landed a job with the Roxborough Intermediate School, where he has been accused of indulging in inappropriate activities with his 6th-grade students.

How did the investigation begin?

The issue was first brought to light on the basis of an anonymous tip by a student, which claimed that Feil was having inappropriate interactions with his students through Snapchat. The allegation also included the claim that he was engaged in these conversations while being partially undressed.

The arrest affidavit in the case includes this anonymous tip along with other evidence. The arresting documents also highlight a letter issued by an HR director to Feil from 2021. This letter warned the Roxborough teacher against indulging in personal relationships with his students, or having them added to his social media accounts.