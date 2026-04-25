David Wilcock’s chilling 911 call reveal final moments, financial struggles: ‘I’m sorry to put you…'

David Wilcock, a well-known paranormal author and YouTuber, passed away at the age of 53 earlier this week, and authorities have said that he was facing financial challenges before his death.

David Wilcock, known for his work on UFOs, took his own life on April 20, 2026, after expressing financial concerns and health issues.

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Following the announcement of the social media figure's death on Monday, April 20, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office provided a timeline detailing their response to the situation.

Also Read: David Wilcock dead: Did cyber stalkers destroy UFO expert's life? Whistleblower Corey Goode's bombshell revelation

David Wilcock's 911 call

As stated in the press release issued on Thursday, April 23, a 911 call was received on Monday at 10:44 a.m. The caller, who identified himself as Wilcock according to the release, discussed his “health issues and financial concerns.” He even said, “I Need to leave.”

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{{^usCountry}} Due to Wilcock's refusal to disclose whether he was armed, a deputy from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location and awaited backup, as they were uncertain of his intentions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due to Wilcock's refusal to disclose whether he was armed, a deputy from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the location and awaited backup, as they were uncertain of his intentions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies witnessed Wilcock "holding a gun," which they indicated he used on himself. He was declared deceased at the location. David Wilcock's family releases statement {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies witnessed Wilcock "holding a gun," which they indicated he used on himself. He was declared deceased at the location. David Wilcock's family releases statement {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a statement released by Wilcock’s family, they affirmed that the author — known for writing several books and frequently discussing aliens and UFOs — “took his own life on April 20, 2026”, following a prolonged battle with depression and insurmountable financial debt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a statement released by Wilcock’s family, they affirmed that the author — known for writing several books and frequently discussing aliens and UFOs — “took his own life on April 20, 2026”, following a prolonged battle with depression and insurmountable financial debt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “His family, and chosen family, hope this loss encourages more focused attention to mental health care access,” the statement said, as per The SUN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “His family, and chosen family, hope this loss encourages more focused attention to mental health care access,” the statement said, as per The SUN. {{/usCountry}}

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Remembering him as a man who “laughed easily and had a big heart,” they said: "Like many young people, he experienced painful periods of struggle and difficulty."

“Beyond his public persona, he was a human navigating the same complexities and vulnerabilities that shape all our lives,” the family stated. “His passing is a reminder of how important it is to meet one another with open minds and compassion in our hearts. The loss of a life can turn our focus to our shared humanity, whether we agree on life’s unanswered questions or not.”

Wilcock earlier dismissed notion of suicide

Wilcock was actively posting on his YouTube channel and shared updates on his X handle just hours before his passing. The conspiracy theorist had previously rejected the notion of suicide, which now prompts further inquiries into his true struggles away from the public eye. The paranormal author, recognized for his contributions to UFO theories and the so-called "disclosure movement," had also alluded to personal challenges in the days leading up to his death, informing his followers that he was facing "intense stuff" while also conveying his appreciation for their support.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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