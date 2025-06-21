Dayton Air Show 2025: Main attractions, what’s on display and key restrictions to know

The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show kicked off in Ohio on Saturday. Held at Dayton International Airport on June 21-22, the show will feature an array of aircraft such as the Air Force Thunderbirds and the B-29 Superfortress. The Goodyear blimp will make its first appearance at the show in close to 20 years, Dayton Daily News reported. The Dayton Air Show is expected to see a huge turnout, based on attendance over the past few years. Taking place at Dayton International Airport on June 21-22, the Dayton Air Show features several impressive aircraft.(@DaytonAirShow/X)

Dayton Air show 2025: What’s on display

The show will feature displays such as the Dover Air Force Base’s massive C-5 Galaxy and the C-17 from the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The Golden Knights, the official demonstration team of the US Army, will perform at the event. Known as America’s Ambassadors in Blue, the Thunderbirds will take to the skies as well. The B-29 Superfortress Doc, one of only two B-29s still flying, will also feature at the Dayton Air Show this year. The Third Strike bi-plane wing-walkers will also be showcased at the event. The Red Bull Air Force demonstration will feature skydivers and aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman.

Visitors can also enjoy a ride on an AH-1F Cobra Attack Helicopter or a UH-1 Huey. They need to pay $100 as a donation to go on a ride aboard the chopper.

Dayton Air Show 2025: Restrictions

As per the official website of the event, several items are banned from the venue. This includes cans, coolers, loose ice, weapons, firearms, alcohol and skateboards. For the detailed list, visitors must check the Dayton Air Show website.

Visitors need to be prepared for warm weather this weekend if they are in Dayton. The National Weather Service predicted that the maximum temperature would be around 92 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday. Sunday is expected to be hotter.

FAQs

What are the dates for the Dayton Air Show?

The Dayton Air Show will be held on June 21-22.

Can you bring food into the Dayton Air Show?

As per the official website, bringing food is not prohibited. The items must be wrapped in clear wrapping.

How much is a helicopter ride at the Dayton Air Show?

The ride costs $100.

What is the biggest airshow in the USA?

The EAA AirVenture event at Wisconsin’s Oshkosh is the biggest airshow in the US.