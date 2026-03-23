Dayton James Webber: Quadruple amputee cornhole player accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old man in Maryland
Dayton James Webber, a quadruple amputee and professional cornhole player, has been charged with murdering Bradrick Michael Wells during a dispute in La Plata.
Dayton James Webber, a professional cornhole player with no arms and legs, has been charged with murder of a 27-year-old man in La Plata, Maryland.
He is accused of fatally shooting Bradrick Michael Wells, a resident of Waldorf, during a dispute.
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Dayton James Webber arrested: All we know about Maryland shooting
According to police reports, Webber was seated in his vehicle when he shot Wells, who was in the passenger seat, Fox5 reported. Following the incident, he stopped the car and requested assistance from two passengers in the backseat to help remove Wells from the vehicle. They declined and exited the car instead. Webber subsequently left the scene with Wells still inside the vehicle,
The body of Wells was later discovered in a yard located on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, as per Fox5.
Charges against Dayton James Webber
Authorities later found Webber at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice. He is set to be extradited to Charles County, facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and additional offenses.
Authorities have not clarified how Webber, who is a quadruple amputee, managed to operate a vehicle or discharge a firearm.
Webber experienced quadruple amputation during infancy due to a blood infection, as per reports. He is a professional cornhole player affiliated with the American Cornhole League.
People with additional information regarding this case are encouraged to reach out to Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can get in touch with Charles County Crime Solvers by dialing 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, tips may be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile application.
The investigation is underway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More