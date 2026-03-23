Dayton James Webber: Quadruple amputee cornhole player accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old man in Maryland

Dayton James Webber, a professional cornhole player with no arms and legs, has been charged with murder of a 27-year-old man in La Plata, Maryland. Dayton James Webber, a professional cornhole player with no limbs, faces murder charges for allegedly shooting Bradrick Michael Wells during a dispute in Maryland. (Unsplash)

He is accused of fatally shooting Bradrick Michael Wells, a resident of Waldorf, during a dispute.

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Dayton James Webber arrested: All we know about Maryland shooting According to police reports, Webber was seated in his vehicle when he shot Wells, who was in the passenger seat, Fox5 reported. Following the incident, he stopped the car and requested assistance from two passengers in the backseat to help remove Wells from the vehicle. They declined and exited the car instead. Webber subsequently left the scene with Wells still inside the vehicle,

The body of Wells was later discovered in a yard located on Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, MD, where he was pronounced dead at the scene, as per Fox5.

Charges against Dayton James Webber Authorities later found Webber at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice. He is set to be extradited to Charles County, facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and additional offenses.

Authorities have not clarified how Webber, who is a quadruple amputee, managed to operate a vehicle or discharge a firearm.

Webber experienced quadruple amputation during infancy due to a blood infection, as per reports. He is a professional cornhole player affiliated with the American Cornhole League.

People with additional information regarding this case are encouraged to reach out to Det. R. Johnson at 301-609-6453.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can get in touch with Charles County Crime Solvers by dialing 1-866-411-TIPS. Additionally, tips may be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile application.

The investigation is underway.