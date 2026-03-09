Did you know poppy seed muffins can lead to testing positive in drug screens? Maryland doctor explains
If a person is testing positive in drug tests after consuming poppy seeds, the problem lies with the test being oversensitive, shares Dr Kunal Sood.
Drug testing has become increasingly commonplace across various professional institutions. However, the accuracy of the results and the validity of the tests remain open to question.
Taking to Instagram on March 8, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained how even an apparently harmless breakfast like poppy seed muffins can result in positive results in drug screens.
Poppy is the source of opium
Dr Sood stated that poppy seeds come from the opium poppy, which, as the name suggests, produces opium, a powerful narcotic. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website, the derivatives of opium include morphine, codeine, heroin, and oxycodone.
Getting a positive result in a drug test after the consumption of poppy seeds is more common than people realise, noted the physician. This is because during harvesting, poppy seeds can become coated with small amounts of morphine and codeine from the plant's latex.
“The seeds themselves don't produce opioids,” highlighted Dr Sood. “It is surface contamination.”
Trouble with modern drug tests
The issue with testing positive for narcotics after the consumption of poppy seeds lies with the modern drug screens themselves. According to Dr Sood, such tests are “extremely sensitive” to morphine and other similar compounds.
As such, even the trace amounts of the substance ingested with poppy seed foods can cross the testing threshold and trigger a positive result.
Studies show opiates from poppy seeds can be detectable in urine for up to 24 to 48 hours, depending on the amount consumed and the cutoff level used by the lab conducting the test, noted Dr Sood.
However, the good news is that despite testing positive, eating poppy seed muffins does not cause intoxication at all, as the opium level is far too low. The issue lies not with the person being screened but with the sensitivity of the test itself, as it cannot distinguish between medication, illicit use or dietary exposure without further confirmatory testing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
