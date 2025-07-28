Deerbrook Mall evacuated in Humble, Texas after reports of shooting, active shooter

Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas, was evacuated on Sunday following unconfirmed reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter. Deerbrook Mall in Humble, Texas, was evacuated.(UnSplash)

Witnesses on social media described a heavy police presence at the mall, with multiple law enforcement vehicles seen near the entrance.

One witness wrote on Facebook, “We were there, there are cops with rifles at every exit. Saw someone get searched looking for a Hispanic male with a white belt. Emergency alarm in the mall said evacuate or seek shelter.”

Another wrote, "I was inside Macy's toward the back of the store, a security officer ran up to me and said "you've got to leave the store immediately there is a shooter in the mall" she guided me out the closest exit door, I didn't hear anything or see anything, most everyone had already evacuated the store and hustled to their cars, the traffic is unbelievable!!"

A third person reported, “Stuck in traffic in the parking lot. They told everyone to evacuate immediately. Some of the workers are saying possible bomb and gun. But no definite answer. Alarms are still going off.”

Another witness wrote, “Leaving the mall rn - someone said that there is an active shooter and are evacuating everyone.”

Another witness reported, “The Deerbrook Mall is being evacuated by law enforcement. Per employees, there is an active shooter near Dillards. Witnesses are saying a possible threat, law enforcement are searching the mall, and have long guns out at every exit.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed any injuries or whether a suspect has been located. Updates are expected as the investigation continues.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information