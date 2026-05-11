Delta flight attendants shed light on new snacks policy with a warning: ‘No hard time…’

Delta Air Lines has decided to remove all food and beverage service from roughly 450 daily flights beginning May 19, a move that is expected to bring some changes to the onboard experience for travelers on shorter routes. Flights under 349 miles will no longer include snacks, drinks, or meals in Delta Main Cabin and Delta Comfort, marking a significant expansion from the airline’s previous 250-mile cutoff. A staff uploads packages on Delta Air Lines plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York City, U.S., April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo (REUTERS)

What Delta said about its new policy The policy shift affects several high-traffic short-haul routes, including flights such as Los Angeles to San Francisco. Delta confirmed that passengers flying 350 miles or more will continue receiving the carrier’s full snack and beverage offerings.

“Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network. Customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service—with the exception of Delta First which always receives full service," a Delta spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"Even on the small number of flights without beverage service, our crew will continue to be visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers, like they do on every flight.”

Flight attendants explain The latest changes have put a Reddit post, from a self-identified Delta flight attendant, in focus.

According to the Reddit post, about a year ago, crews were already expected to begin 'final descent' procedures at 18,000 feet instead of the traditional 10,000 feet used by many airlines. That meant attendants must stop service sooner to secure carts, prepare the cabin, and take their seats earlier before landing.

“Beginning on June 2 FAs will begin FINAL descent cabin prep duties at 18,000ft and not 10,000. Yes, we are required to complete all final preparations at that time. That means stowing laptops and carryons and upright seats and tray tables. Please don’t give us a hard time. We have had an increase in turbulence injuries and they want us seated and strapped in before 10,000. Thanks for understanding,” the post read. However, it is unclear if the post was already hinting at the snacks policy change.

On Reddit, some travelers mocked the move. “In other news, Delta will begin flying at a maximum altitude of 17,999 feet,” one commenter joked. “They’ll save a lot of money on Biscoff cookies with this one cool trick.”

Crew members defend the policy Many flight attendants pushed back against criticism online, arguing the earlier cabin shutdown is tied directly to turbulence safety concerns.

One crew member said they previously suffered a broken leg after severe turbulence during a flight, while others explained that turbulence during descent can feel much more intense in the rear of the aircraft compared to the front.

Frequent flyers noted that the earlier preparation window may only trim around five minutes from active cabin service on many flights. Still, for travelers hoping for another beverage refill or a few extra minutes using laptops before landing, the change has become increasingly noticeable.