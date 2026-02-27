Did a Maryland barn fire kill Bobby J. Brown? Officials reveal cause of death

Bobby J. Brown, the character actor best known for playing Officer Bobby Brown on HBO’s acclaimed drama The Wire, died this week following a barn fire in Maryland. He was 62. As news of his passing spread, questions emerged about what exactly led to his death. Authorities ruled the manner of death an accident, citing the medical examiner’s findings. (X/ @americanfocusAF)

According to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Brown died from “diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation.” Authorities ruled the manner of death an accident, TMZ reported, citing the medical examiner’s findings.

Fire broke out while inside barn Family members told TMZ that Brown had entered a barn to jump-start a vehicle when a fire suddenly ignited. He reportedly called a relative to ask for a fire extinguisher, but by the time help arrived, the structure was already consumed by flames.

Relatives also said Brown’s wife suffered severe burns while trying to rescue him from the blaze.

Further details about how the fire started have not been publicly disclosed.

Face on acclaimed TV dramas Brown was widely recognized for his role on The Wire, the critically praised series examining policing and politics in Baltimore. He later appeared in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and portrayed Sgt. Thomas Allers in HBO’s We Own This City.

His television résumé also included credits in Homicide: Life on the Street, The Corner and Veep. On the film side, Brown appeared in projects such as Love the Hard Way, My One and Only and From Within.

Born in Washington, DC, Brown began his career as a professional boxer before turning to acting, inspired after watching Homeboy, starring Mickey Rourke.

His agent, Albert Bramante, told TMZ he was “upset and saddened,” describing Brown as “such a good actor and person” who was deeply committed to his craft.

Brown is survived by his wife and children. Funeral arrangements are pending.