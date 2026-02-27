Anne Heche death: No, Ellen DeGeneres did not ‘eat’ the late actor; bizarre ‘cannibalism’ claim fact checked

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is no stranger to conspiracy theories. However, amid the Epstein files row, bizarre new theories about the 68-year-old have gone viral even as none of them has any truth to it. The Epstein files show no acquaintance between Jeffrey Epstein and DeGeneres. Ellen Degeneres (L) and late actor, Anne Heche. (File Photos)

Earlier, a claim went viral that the Epstein files state that Ellen DeGeneres is the " most prolific cannibal." After the claim was debunked, a bizarre new twist was added to it. A popular conspiracy theorist website claimed that DeGeneres "ate," as in consumed her late former partner, actor Anne Heche.

The bizarre claim first surfaced on the designated "fake news website," The People's Voice. An article on the website alleged that there are other crimes involving cannibalism purportedly committed by DeGeneres.

The claims been debunked multiple times before. Nowhere in the files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act does it mention that Ellen DeGeneres was a cannibal. There is also no mention of her involvement in Anne Heche's death.

Anne Heche's Cause Of Death: What Happened To Her? Late actor Anne Heche, former partner of Ellen DeGeneres, died in a car accident in Los Angeles on August 5, 2025. Her Mini Cooper crashed into a garage in the Mar Vista neighborhood and caught fire. The accident destroyed the house and left Heche trapped inside the vehicle as it burned.

Doctors later confirmed that Heche suffered severe smoke inhalation and burn injuries. On August 11, 2022, she was declared brain-dead under California law. She was kept on life support briefly to allow for organ donation.

She was officially pronounced dead on August 14, 2022. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her death an accident caused by smoke inhalation and burns.

Ellen DeGeneres Cannibal Rumor Debunked Popular fact-checking website Snopes conducted an appraisal of the claims that the Epstein files show Ellen DeGeneres being a "prolific cannibal". The outlet reported that their search of the files showed that DeGeneres is only mentioned in promotional materials shared over emails. There are no direct exchanges between them.

Other references include one email containing a graduation speech Ellen made, an Apple News newsletter with a news article on Ellen, and a forwarded email from Hollywood publicist Peggy Siegal where she talks about spotting DeGeneres on St. Barts- a French-speaking Caribbean island near St. Martin.