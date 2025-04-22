Menu Explore
Did Dalai Lama ‘quietly’ cancel JD Vance meeting after Pope's death? Truth behind claim

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 22, 2025 01:17 PM IST

A report about Buddhist leader Dalai Lama ‘quietly’ canceling a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance after Pope Francis' death surfaced on Monday. The Republican and former Ohio Senator is currently on a four-day visit to India, from April 21 to 24. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

JD Vance and Dalai Lama have no scheduled meeting (AFP)
JD Vance and Dalai Lama have no scheduled meeting (AFP)

The Dalai Lama is currently at his residence in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh, India.

On Monday, The Babylon Bee reported that the Buddhist leader has canceled his meeting with Vance.

“Though the Dalai Lama's representatives said publicly that the timing of the cancellation was just a coincidence, sources close to the religious leader privately disclosed that the revered Tibetan Buddhist figure simply did not want to die,” the website stated. Babylon Bee further posted a ‘spokesmonk’s' message about the Dalai Lama being ‘double-booked’.

The report quickly went viral on social media. “Dalai Lama quietly cancels scheduled meeting with JD Vance,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They further attached a screenshot of the Babylon Bee report. The post by Anna Komsa has been retweeted over 100 times and has over 400 likes.

Truth behind viral claim

The claim is fake. There is no meeting scheduled between the Dalai Lama and JD Vance. In fact, The Babylon Bee is a satirical news website that usually posts fake news as part of its satirical take on news events.

In the about section of the website, Babylon Bee writes: “The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.”

“If you would like to complain about something on our site, take it up with God,” it further adds.

“Just so it’s clear for everyone, BabylonBee is a satirical site like The Onion, except funny,” a social media user reminded Anna Komsa in the comment section of her post.

“For a moment I thought that was serious 😂” another one wrote.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
