Did Ivanka, Barron Trump skip Trump’s 79th birthday celebrations and military parade? Their absence raises eyebrows

President Donald Trump turned 79 with a military parade in Washington, D.C., a celebration partly meant to honor his birthday but mainly tied to the 250th anniversary of the US Army. After the parade, a formal dinner was held at the White House. While several family members were expected to attend, most of Trump’s children were noticeably absent. Neither Barron Trump nor Ivanka Trump appeared, and Don Jr., Tiffany, and even 17-year-old Kai Trump were also missing.(X)

Eric Trump was the only one of the former president’s children seen at the event. Neither Barron Trump nor Ivanka Trump appeared, and Don Jr., Tiffany, and even 17-year-old Kai Trump were also missing. The absence raised eyebrows, especially given the event’s personal connection to Trump’s birthday.

Barron, 19, did not make an appearance, repeating a pattern from 2024 when he backed out of his role as a Republican National Convention delegate. Ivanka’s reasons for skipping the celebration remain unclear, but her absence added to speculation about ongoing distance between her and her father’s public life.

The military parade itself struggled. It was moved up by 30 minutes due to rain, which also caused flyovers to be canceled. Onlookers and social media users described the event as sluggish, noting that the soldiers marching looked tired and unmotivated.

Trump military parade sees less crowd than expected

Crowd size also fell far short of expectations. Aiming for 20,000 attendees, reports and images online suggest fewer than 10,000 showed up—some speculated attendance may have even been under 1,000. Many in the audience wore MAGA gear but remained quiet during Trump’s remarks and musical performances.

The viewing stands had a subdued atmosphere. At one point, Trump appeared to nod off. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was seen yawning, and Education Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked frustrated during the 90-minute event.

Trump gave brief comments, offering some praise to the military. He made no mention of recent controversies surrounding the Department of Veterans Affairs, which has faced steep budget cuts and staff reductions under his administration.

The final cost of the event hasn’t been confirmed, but early estimates suggest it may exceed $45 million.