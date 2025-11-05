Did Jay Jones try to kick a dog outside Virginia polling station? Viral video sparks outrage

On Tuesday morning, a video circulating on social media shows Virginia attorney-general candidate Jay Jones appearing to attempt to kick a small dog outside a polling precinct. Jay Jones also issued a statement apologizing for his text messages. (X/@jonesjay)

The video reignited scrutiny of his temperament and suitability for the office. The footage, shared widely under the hashtag #DogKickingVideo, comes just as Jones faces broader controversies over his past statements and conduct.

Jones appears to kick or swing at the dog

The video was captured by bystanders and posted by Klarke Kilgore, Chief of Staff for Attorney General of Virginia, Jason Miyares.

In the video, Jones is seen standing moments outside a polling station when a woman holding a leashed dog approaches. As the dog moves ahead, Jones raises his foot and appears to kick or swing at the animal.

While the dog is not struck severely and Jones quickly withdraws, observers treat the incident as what RedState describes as “stunningly odd behaviour for a candidate running for the state’s chief law-enforcement post.”

Jones' previous controversy

This incident compounds previous controversies from early October in which leaked 2022 text messages showed Jones fantasising about violent actions against a Republican colleague and his children.

Following the leak, bipartisan criticism and calls for withdrawal from his candidacy were urged online.

An X post, referencing the threat to kill children from 2022 text messages and the dog kicking video, posted this:

Did Jones really kick the Dog?

In the video, which is not at all pixelated, it is observed that Jones' kick is in the air. He does not end up touching the small dog. It appears like a playful kick, but a kick nonetheless.