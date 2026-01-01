Did Minnesota lose federal child care funding amid fraud allegations? Here’s what we know

Minnesota’s child care system has come under federal scrutiny following allegations of widespread fraud tied to state-funded daycare programs. The developments follow a viral YouTube video posted by independent content creator Nick Shirley, who claimed that several Minnesota daycare centers, many serving immigrant communities, were receiving government funds despite allegedly being non-operational. Minnesota receives approximately $185 million annually in federal child care funding, which supports care for around 19,000 children.(X)

The video quickly gained millions of views and drew responses from senior federal officials.

As the video circulated, federal agencies signaled tougher oversight of child care payments, with officials saying the allegations were among factors under review. Providers across the state warned that any disruption in funding could have immediate consequences, including closures and loss of care for thousands of children.

Did Minnesota actually lose federal funding?

Minnesota has not permanently lost its federal child care funding. However, the US Department of Health and Human Services has temporarily frozen child care payments to the state while an investigation into alleged fraud is underway, according to CNN.

Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neill announced the funding pause Tuesday in a post on X, saying the department would now require additional documentation before releasing payments. The new requirements include justification for expenditures and supporting records such as receipts or photographic evidence.

“Funds will be released only when states prove they are being spent legitimately,” O’Neill said.

Minnesota receives approximately $185 million annually in federal child care funding, which supports care for around 19,000 children, according to HHS. Federal officials did not outline alternative arrangements for families and providers affected by the pause.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told CNN that child care centers suspected of fraud will be subject to an “additional level of verification,” including the submission of attendance records, inspection reports, complaints, and internal discrepancies. Other child care providers nationwide will also be required to submit administrative data, he said.

Impact on families and providers

Child care providers warned that even a temporary freeze could quickly destabilize the system. Several directors said at a news conference that losing federal assistance would make it impossible to continue operations, particularly for centers serving low-income families.

“Without child care assistance funding, our center will close within a month,” one provider told reporters, adding that most enrolled children rely on state-backed aid, CNN reported.

State lawmakers echoed those concerns. Minnesota state Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn said the pause could hurt families statewide, regardless of whether fraud is ultimately substantiated. “Minnesota is one of the more expensive states in the nation to afford child care,” she said, adding that providers already operate on narrow margins.

State response

Minnesota officials said the state takes fraud allegations seriously and has referred cases to law enforcement, shut down high-risk programs, and increased oversight in recent years. Gov. Tim Walz’s office said the state is cooperating with federal authorities and seeking clarity on the funding freeze, according to CNN.

Federal agencies including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have said investigations remain ongoing. Lawmakers from both parties are expected to question state officials in upcoming congressional hearings focused on oversight and misuse of federal funds.

For now, the funding freeze remains in effect as federal officials review documentation.