Did Nancy Guthrie have a dog? Missing flyer in kidnapping case sparks concern; ‘hoping nothing happened’

“Don't see any dogs on Nancy Guthrie's Facebook & just confirmed this one in the MISSING poster is Savannah's dog Fetch,” a person wrote on X.

No, by all accounts Nancy Guthrie lived alone and did not have a dog. The black dog that appears in the missing persons flyer appears to belong to daughter Savannah.

They added, “Was clearly talking to someone else hoping nothing happened to the dog in the missing flyer.”

People online began to wonder what happened to the dog and if it belonged to Nancy Guthrie . “I was hoping to confirm was that Nancy's dog-HAD she had one- wasn't harmed or missing,” one person wrote on X.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie has reportedly been kidnapped. Authorities said that they believed she was taken from her home after the 84-year-old was reported missing on Sunday. A flyer with Guthrie's image was circulated, but for some it sparked fresh concerns because Guthrie was seen with a dog.

Another person chipped in later, saying “That wasn't her dog.” Yet another person had claimed that the dog in the poster belonged to Annie, Savannah's sister.

Notably, Annie was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie, as the two had had dinner together on Saturday, reportedly. Annie reportedly lives close to Nancy's place. Reports suggested that Annie and her husband Tommaso Cioni were contacted by authorities.

The Pima County Sheriff's Office stated they were talking to people who might have had interactions with Nancy, prior to her kidnapping. It is not known if Cioni was also present at the dinner with Annie and Guthrie. While the search continues, investigators believe time to be of the essence since Guthrie would be in poor health without her daily medication. A dispatch call accessed by People indicated that Guthrie has high blood pressure, cardiac issues, and uses a pacemaker.