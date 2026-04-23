Did Trump stop execution of 8 Iranian women? Iran’s embassy ‘fact checks’ claim, calls him ‘delulu’

Donald Trump has claimed that eight Iranian women protesters were spared execution following his intervention, a statement that drew pushback from Iranian officials.Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed.” President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, April 21, in Washington. (AP)

He added that four would be released immediately while four others would receive one-month prison sentences, thanking Iran’s leadership for respecting his request.

The US president had earlier appealed to Iranian authorities, writing: “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

Iran’s embassy issues ‘fact check’ Iranian officials and diplomatic channels, however, strongly disputed Trump’s version of events. The Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone posted a response on X, calling Trump a “losing warmonger, a liar, and absolutely delulu.”

The embassy also issued what it described as a “fact check,” stating: “4 of those 8 Iranian women Trump cited for hanging yesterday have been free for weeks. The others aren’t facing execution."

Also Read: Who are the 8 women Trump says Iran may execute and what charges do they reportedly face? Details