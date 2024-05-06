 Director Wes Ball says 'it's criminal’ that the Planet of the Apes films have never won a VFX Oscar, netizens respond - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
Director Wes Ball says 'it's criminal’ that the Planet of the Apes films have never won a VFX Oscar, netizens respond

ByNikhita Mehta
May 06, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Despite expectations, none of the films won Oscars for their visual effects, despite being nominated in the Best Visual Effects category.

The Planet of the Apes has always received critical appreciation from both experts and the box-office but has failed to win the Oscar appreciation and accolades. Now as the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is gearing up for its release in theatres on May 10, director Was Ball has made public his apprehension. Why has the trilogy never won an Oscar?

The Planet of the Apes franchise has never won an Oscar for its visual effects.
The Planet of the Apes franchise has never won an Oscar for its visual effects.

Wes Ball says it's criminal that none of the “Planet of the Apes” films have ever won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, and he'll do all he can to ensure they get recognition.

“I think it's criminal that these Apes movies have never won a visual effects award—I mean, an Oscar. I think it's crazy.”

WetaFX artist Sean Walker, who recently appeared on the YouTube series The Corridor Crew agreed with Ball's views. Walker, who was the lead lighting technical director for both Rise and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes says, “I was very disappointed that it didn't win the Oscars. I think all three of them were robbed.”

Even Andy Serkis did not receive an acting nomination for his performance as Caesar, and it appears that there is still a lot of debate over whether motion-capture performances should be accepted in the acting category.

Netizens express agreement with Wes Ball’s statement.

Netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their agreement with Wes Ball. “He's not wrong; they have all looked ridiculously good,” said one user.

"He’s right. Andy Serkis deserved an acting nomination too tbh,” expressed another user.

“Having just rewatched the trilogy, he's 100% right. Especially with Dawn and War,” added another.

"He's definitely right, over the years they've given us quality visuals with little or no errors. They deserve it,” commented a fan.

“It's also criminal Andy didn't get an Oscar nomination either-,” wrote on user in support of Andy Serkis.

“These movies all feel like underdogs but are legitimately some of the best cinema of the last fifteen years. I just watched them again, but with my kids, a couple of weeks ago, and they loved them,” expressed one user.

News / World News / US News / Director Wes Ball says 'it's criminal’ that the Planet of the Apes films have never won a VFX Oscar, netizens respond
