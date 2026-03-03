‘Disgusting and inhumane’: Kesha accuses Trump admin of using her song in Iran post to ‘incite violence’

“It’s come to my attention that the White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war,” Kesha said in a statement on X. “Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind.”

Kesha blasted the Trump administration and the White House for the unauthorized use of her song on TikTok “to incite violence and threaten war.” The pop superstar took to social media to speak out after her song ‘Blow’ was used by the White House in a clip shared to social media, featuring fighter jets in the sky with the caption “Lethality," amid the Iran conflict.

“Love always trumps hate. Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and quite frankly this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for,” she added.

Read More | Suicide drones, B-2 bombers and more: Full list of weapons US used against Iran in Operation Epic Fury

In the post, Kesha also called attention to how many times Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files.

“Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the files over a million times,” she added.

When did the White House post the clip with Kesha’s song? The White House posted the clip with Kesha’s song, ‘Blow,’ back on February 10. The track appeared on her first EP, Cannibal, from 2010, and is a popular dance pop song. It was officially released on February 1, 2011.

Read More | Trump dance reels to ‘death to America’: How young Iranians took to Khamenei assassination

The accompanying music video came out later that month, featuring late actor James Van Der Beek. “This place about to blow, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh,” Kesha sings. “Now what? (What?) We’re taking control. We get what we want. We do what you don’t.”

Kesha is not the only star to have called out the White House and the Trump administration for using their songs without their permission on social media and at campaign rallies. Other artists who previously criticized the White House on the same issue include Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Celine Dion, Kenny Loggins, Linda Ronstadt, Foo Fighters, the White Stripes and more.