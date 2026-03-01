White House slammed for photo of Trump, others overseeing Iran strikes, ‘It’s not even the situation room…’
Official images released by the White House shows President Donald Trump and his aides discussing the Iran strikes.
On Saturday, the White House shared a picture of US President Donald Trump and a few of his senior advisers in a situation room as the US and Israel struck Iran. The images shared placed Trump in a “war room” setting as the US carried out strikes in Iran. The administration described the photos as part of its transparency, a way to show Trump actively overseeing military operations amid the escalating conflict.
What does the White House image show?
Presidents now often make public photos of themselves in the Situation Room during significant moments in their administrations.
The image showed President Trump seated with top aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, monitoring the air campaign against Iran from what appears to be a secure command location.
The White House's X account posted "President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026." It was unclear at first where the location was.
Trump was reported to be in Florida at the time. Trump was keeping an eye on events from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to earlier statements made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Social media backlash
The pictures have drawn sharp criticism amid claims that the backdrop map and briefing visuals may unintentionally reveal sensitive operational details and intelligence. The criticism follows a viral X post highlighting how the board visible in the photo might expose US asset locations and enemy data, raising questions about national security protocols in the midst of an expanding Middle East conflict.
A user on X criticized the location of the “situation room” and wrote, “It’s not even the situation room, it’s a ballroom in the Mar-a-Lago where they put up a sheet.”
Another user on X, @grabachaire, wrote, “Not to mention this is clearly at mar a lago and all they did was drape some fabric over beams, there’s a guy peeking in, who is he, can anyone in the club walk up and hear/see what’s being discussed.”
Another user criticized the animated character of the map and wrote, “You're telling me America uses a printed poster with stickers on it for military planning?”
