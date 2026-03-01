White House slammed for photo of Trump, others overseeing Iran strikes, ‘It’s not even the situation room…’

On Saturday, the White House shared a picture of US President Donald Trump and a few of his senior advisers in a situation room as the US and Israel struck Iran. The images shared placed Trump in a “war room” setting as the US carried out strikes in Iran. The administration described the photos as part of its transparency, a way to show Trump actively overseeing military operations amid the escalating conflict.

What does the White House image show? Presidents now often make public photos of themselves in the Situation Room during significant moments in their administrations.

The image showed President Trump seated with top aides, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, monitoring the air campaign against Iran from what appears to be a secure command location.

The White House's X account posted "President Donald J. Trump Monitors U.S. Military Operations in Iran: Operation Epic Fury, February 28, 2026." It was unclear at first where the location was.

Trump was reported to be in Florida at the time. Trump was keeping an eye on events from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to earlier statements made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

