Will Trump's criminal charges affect his candidacy for President? Poll reveals shocking results

In a CNN poll conducted by SSRS, former President Donald Trump emerges with a significant advantage over President Joe Biden in two crucial battleground states, Georgia and Michigan. Voters express negative views of Biden's performance and policies, favoring Trump in hypothetical matchups.

Georgia's narrow preference for Trump

Despite Biden's narrow win in Georgia during the 2020 election, the recent poll indicates a preference shift. In a two-way hypothetical matchup, Trump leads with 49% against Biden's 44%. Trump's strength extends from voters who did not participate in 2020, favoring him by 26 points in Georgia.

Michigan favors Trump with a wider margin

In Michigan, where Biden secured a wider victory in 2020, Trump leads with 50% against Biden's 40%. Trump's support includes voters who did not cast ballots in 2020, giving him a 40-point advantage. These numbers suggest potential challenges for both candidates.

Challenges for Biden

Biden faces hurdles in voters' perceptions of his job performance and policies. In both states, only 35% in Michigan and 39% in Georgia approve of Biden's job performance. Majorities believe his policies worsened economic conditions (54% in Georgia, 56% in Michigan), reflecting dissatisfaction within his base.

Doubts about Biden's attributes

Voters, especially younger ones, express doubts about Biden's attributes. Over 60% in both states don't see him aligning with their vision of an ideal president concerning policy positions, understanding problems, stamina, and sharpness.

GOP primaries reflect Trump's dominance

Trump leads GOP primary polls in both states, with 58% in Michigan and 55% in Georgia considering him their first choice. DeSantis and Haley compete for a distant second, emphasizing Trump's current dominance within the Republican Party.

Differing views on legal challenges

In Georgia, 52% approve of charges against Trump in the Fulton County case, and 47% believe, if true, they should disqualify him. In Michigan, 46% say criminal charges should disqualify Trump. GOP primary voters largely see these charges as irrelevant to Trump's fitness.

2024 general election scenarios

In hypothetical general election matchups, Trump leads against Biden, especially when two third-party candidates are considered. Younger voters show reluctance towards Biden, favoring Trump in these scenarios.

Voters lean towards Democrats on abortion

Regarding key issues, voters in both states align with Democrats on abortion, while the GOP has an advantage on immigration. Trust in the election process varies, with most expressing confidence that votes will be accurately cast.

Partisan enthusiasm and candidate satisfaction

Enthusiasm for the 2024 election varies. About 61% in Georgia and 57% in Michigan describe themselves as extremely motivated. Satisfaction with candidate choices is higher in Georgia (62%) than Michigan (53%). Republican-aligned voters are likelier to express satisfaction.

The CNN polls conducted by SSRS involved random samples of registered voters, reflecting potential shifts in political dynamics. The margin of sampling error is around 3.3 to 3.4 percentage points.