    Does Bad Bunny have a girlfriend? Is he secretly married to Gabriela Berlingeri? Know relationship status

    Bad Bunny set to perform at Super Bowl halftime show following Grammy win for Album of the Year.

    Published on: Feb 09, 2026 5:39 AM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Bad Bunny is set to give one of the biggest performances of his career at Super Bowl halftime show. He recently made headlines after achieving a historic milestone at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1, 2026. He became the inaugural artist to win Album of the Year for a complete Spanish-language album with his LP, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

    Bad Bunny, Grammy-award-winning singer and Super Bowl Halftime performer, entered the stage during a press conference at the Mascone Center during Super Bowl week at the Moscone Center Media Center, (AP)
    The Puerto Rican rapper and singer appeared visibly moved when his name was revealed, showcasing his profound emotion. As the attention turned to him, fans observed new jewelry on his ring finger, leading to speculation about a possible secret engagement.

    There were speculations regarding Bad Bunny's potential secret engagement.

    Does Bad Bunny have a girlfriend or secret girlfriend?

    Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was seen wearing a gold band on his left ring finger during the 2026 Grammy Awards, which ignited immediate rumors of engagement across the internet. Attention was drawn to the 31-year-old's hand as he held the microphone to give his speech after winning the Album of the Year award. As clips of his speech gained popularity, especially due to his remarks against ICE, social media users quickly highlighted the new accessory on Bad Bunny's finger. They speculated that it hinted at the singer's confirmation of a secret fiancée following his split from model Kendall Jenner.

    Citing sources familiar with Bad Bunny, TMZ reported that the jewelry adorning Bad Bunny's finger is a fashionable present from Cartier, rather than an engagement ring or an indication of a hidden relationship. Bad Bunny has a reputation as a passionate collector of vintage Cartier watches and is often spotted in public showcasing them, which accounts for the brand's interest in him. Furthermore, the MONACO artist is recognized for his bold statement jewelry as an integral aspect of his personal style, lending credibility to the insider's claim.

    Bad Bunny's engagement buzz: A look at singer's past

    The Grammys 2026 is not the first occasion that Bad Bunny has ignited engagement speculation. Earlier, in August 2020, rumors reached a peak when his long-term partner, Gabriela Berlingeri, shared a video showcasing a large diamond ring on her ring finger while they were in quarantine together. After several months of discussions about marriage, Bad Bunny responded to the speculation in a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he remarked that he was “not that married” but hinted at a possible engagement. Two years later, the engagement discussions reemerged following the release of his music video for Tití Me Preguntó in June 2022.

