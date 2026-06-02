Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine still has an active account on Kik, where he allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to several women, the New York Post reported. This was revealed after Platner broke his silence after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that his wife, Amy Gertner, had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage. Does Graham Platner still have an active Kik account? Shocking profile pic surfaces amid sexting row (Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Planter is an oyster farmer and former US marine, and is Maine’s presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate after his main competitor, Janet Mills, suspended her campaign last month.

Despite the allegations, which Platner has dismissed as “gossip,” his Kik account, “Phustle0331,” which bears his name and claims to have been active for 3,611 days, remains active as of noon on Monday, June 1. The New York Post said that it has verified using a dummy account that was promptly deleted.

Platner’s photo on his profile is one where he is shirtless with a towel around his waist and various tattoos visible. In the mirror selfie, he holds his phone over the side of his chest where there’s a tattoo that resembles a Totenkopf or “death’s head” symbol, which was used by the Nazi SS. Platner previously claimed that he did not know about is Nazi ties and has since inked over it.

Read More | Who is Graham Platner's wife? 5 things to know about Amy Gertner amid explicit texts row

Kik is known widely for being a go-to app for hookups. It allows users to sign up without having to disclose phone numbers or valid email addresses.