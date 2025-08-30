DOJ probing H-1B bias cases, Trump ally confirms: ‘We’ve taken action’

In a major development, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is probing alleged discrimination in the H-1B visa program. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon confirmed the same in an X post. Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon urged people to send leads to aid DOJ's probe. (REUTERS)

This comes amid a sustained crackdown on immigration by the Donald Trump government, and against the backdrop of Utah Senator Mike Lee wondering if there should be a pause in the H-1B program.

What Harmeet Dhillon said

InfoWars exclusively reported Dhillon tell Patrick Reports “Through our Protecting U.S. Workers Initiative, the Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights section has numerous open investigations into hiring practices that discriminate against American citizens, and the list continues to grow. We encourage anyone aware of such practices to notify the Civil Rights Division so we can determine if an investigation and enforcement action is needed.”

When InfoWars asked if this stemmed from the H-1B program specifically, DOJ official Natalie Baldassarre said, “I believe that is addressed in the statement, highlighted below.” She then proceeded to highlight Dhillon's statement which said “(DOJ) has numerous open investigations into hiring practices that discriminate against American citizens, and the list continues to grow.”

Dhillon on X reshared the InfoWars report, and commented “We have several open investigations and have taken action against some employers already! Send us your leads!”

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick on H-1B

Dhillon, the Indian-American Trump aide, is stepping up the action at a time when US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has made his thoughts clear on H-1B.

“The current H1B visa system is a scam that lets foreign workers fill American job opportunities. Hiring American workers should be the priority of all great American businesses. Now is the time to hire American,” he said in a social media post.

The feelings about the H-1B visa system has found support from other quarters of the Grand Old Party. Florida Governor and Republican heavyweight Ron DeSantis said in an interview to Fox News, “These companies game the system. You have some of these companies that are laying off large numbers of Americans while they're also getting new H-1Bs and renewing H-1Bs.”

He added, “The reality is that's not actually what H-1B are. Most of them are from one country, India. There's a cottage industry about how all that people make money off this system.”

Highly skilled professionals from India walk away with the overwhelming number of H-1B visas – which is Congressional mandated 65,0000 every year and another 20,000 for those who received higher education from the US.

(With PTI inputs)