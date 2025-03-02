Dolly Parton's old speech goes viral amid Trump-Zelensky WH row: ‘our brothers and sisters in Ukraine’

A speech by Dolly Parton from the 57th ACM Awards is going viral, gaining renewed attention amid the ongoing clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former President Donald Trump. During the ceremony in Las Vegas, the country music icon famously joked that she would rather pass a kidney stone than engage in politics at an award show. However, that didn’t stop Parton from making a powerful statement, dedicating this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards to "our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.” Dolly Parton's old ACM Awards speech is gaining attention as she dedicated the event to Ukraine amidst the Trump-Zelensky clash. (@DollyParton/X)

Also Read: UK PM Keir Starmer to scrap Trump's state visit over Zelensky row? 'I'm not going to be diverted…'

Dolly Parton’s old speech supporting Ukraine goes viral

In her monologue from 2022, Parton began with: “I do want us before we start all our fun to take a serious moment. ... I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine." The audience applauded, as she continued, “Why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them? And pray for peace around this crazy 'ole world," as reported by Tennessean.

Parton co-hosted the 57th ACM Awards alongside country stars Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, bringing star power and charm to the event. The show made its return to Las Vegas this year, offering a unique commercial-free experience spread across two shows. Fans were able to stream the entire event live on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Pope Francis breaks silence as Trump-Zelensky fiery clash leaves Ukraine reeling

Netizens react to Parton’s old speech

A user wrote on X, “Oh Dolly. I'm so disappointed in you.” A second user wrote on X, “I don’t want to be political by being political …” A third user wrote, "I don't want to be political, but I'm going to be political." Send your loved ones to fight in Ukraine Dolly. We're waiting to see action from you celebrities, not just political jargon."

Another user wrote, “When someone says, 'I don't want to be political,' they're about to be political,” while another user wrote, “We have sent quite enough to Ukraine already Dolly. Thanks.”