Donald Trump decides date and channel for debate with Kamala, ball in VP's court now

Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday night that he has agreed to participate in a debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, organized by Fox News. The debate is set to take place on September 4 in Pennsylvania, although the exact location has yet to be set. Donald Trump donated to Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign in the past, as per reports (Photo by BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will moderate the upcoming debate

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating, “I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th. The Debate was previously scheduled against “Sleepy” Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

However, it is unclear that Harris actually agreed not to debate with Trump on Fox News. Fox News had initially invited both Trump and Harris to participate in a debate in Pennsylvania on September 17. Harris, however last month, expressed her readiness to debate Trump, accusing him of “backpedalling” from the previous agreement to debate on ABC News on September 10.

The former president also mentioned that an ABC News debate, which was initially planned against President Biden before he suspended his re-election campaign, had been canceled. He cited his ongoing lawsuit against ABC and one of its hosts, George Stephanopoulos, as the reason for the cancellation.

Trump vs. Harris

The debate rules will resemble those of the June 27 CNN debate against Biden, who Trump claimed “has been treated horribly by his Party.” However, unlike the CNN debate, which did not have an audience, the Fox News debate will feature spectators.

Trump had previously stated he would not debate Harris because she was not the party's official candidate at that time. However, Harris secured enough delegates on Friday to officially become the party's nominee.

Trump expressed his views on the Democratic Party's decision to replace Biden with Harris, writing, “As everyone knows, the Democrats have Unconstitutionally taken a Candidate, who was acknowledged to be defeated, and unceremoniously replaced him with a new Candidate. This has never been done before, and is a Threat to Democracy, but I am totally prepared to accept the results of this 'coup,' and replace Joe on the Debate stage with Crazy Kamala Harris.”

“I spent Hundreds of Millions of Dollars, Time, and Effort fighting Joe, and when I won the Debate, they threw a new Candidate into the ring. Not fair, but it is what it is! Nevertheless, different Candidate or not, their bad Policies are the same, and this will be strongly revealed at the September 4th Debate. I look forward to meeting and debating Kamala Harris on September 4th.”