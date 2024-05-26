Donald Trump booed at Libertarian Convention for saying, ‘nominate me’, watch how he handled it

Former President Donald Trump encountered significant hostility at the Libertarian Party's nominating convention in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Despite his attempts to win over the crowd with promises to support key Libertarian issues and appoint Libertarians to his cabinet, his speech was met with boos and jeers. WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 25: Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian Party National Convention at the Washington Hilton on May 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images via AFP)

Trump opened his address with an appeal for unity, stating, "I think you should nominate me or at least vote for me, and we should win together." The response was immediate and negative, with the crowd loudly expressing their disapproval.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Throughout his 30-minute speech, the convention hall was in turmoil. Supporters of Trump clashed with Libertarian members, leading to physical altercations and some attendees being forcibly removed by security. Despite the chaos, Trump continued his speech, visibly uneasy but determined.

Trump's contentious appearance at the Libertarian convention underscores the challenges he faces in broadening his appeal beyond his core supporters, as he seeks to build a coalition capable of winning the presidency in 2024.

Security personnel grab a Libertarian party member shouting protests as former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, DC, May 25, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Trump faces boos after asking Libertarians to nominate him

Trump acknowledged the unfriendly reception, joking about his numerous legal battles. "In the last year, I've been indicted by the government for 91 different things, so if I wasn't a libertarian before, I sure as hell am a libertarian now," he quipped, attempting to align himself with the party's anti-government stance.

The former president's attempts to pitch himself as a viable nominee were met with derision. "The Libertarian Party should nominate Trump for President of the United States," he quoted from a recent editorial, only to be drowned out by boos. He challenged the audience, saying, "Only if you want to win – maybe you don't want to win. Keep getting your 3% every four years."

In his speech, Trump contrasted himself with President Joe Biden and outlined his stance on various Libertarian issues, including anti-war policies, cryptocurrency, and the protection of First and Second Amendment rights. He also promised to commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, a cause celebre among Libertarians.

"And if you vote for me on day one, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht, he's already served 11 years ... We're gonna get him home," Trump announced, hoping to gain favor. However, this promise, like many others, was met with mixed reactions.

Libertarians remained unimpressed with Trump's promises

Despite some applause for his stances on certain issues, many Libertarians remained unimpressed. "I despise him. He's an authoritarian. He does not support libertarian ideals," said Bietro Geraci, a delegate from New York. Kentucky delegate Don Stacy echoed this sentiment, stating, "There are always members who will make a poor decision and vote for Trump in my opinion, but he certainly will not gain my vote without question."

Following Trump's speech, Libertarian candidates Michael Rectenwald, Josh Smith, and Chase Oliver took the stage to denounce his appearance, asserting that Trump's views do not align with the Libertarian Party's principles.

Senior Trump campaign official Jason Miller attempted to downplay the negative reaction, claiming that Trump's policies were "all home runs" and that he had "some big applause lines." However, the hostile reception highlighted the deep divisions between Trump and the Libertarian Party members.