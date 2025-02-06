Donald Trump calls Washington crash that killed 67 'amazing': 'Will be used for good'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a bizarre comparison of the Washington plane crash tragedy with a golf driving range, calling the mishap ‘amazing’, which will lead to the creation of a better computer system. US President Donald Trump said that the US had spent billions on trying to "renovate an old, broken system."(Bloomberg)

Donald Trump also said that the crash allowed the government to understand the lapses in the air-controlling computer system.

During a speech at the National Prayer Breakfast at Statuary Hall in the US Capitol, Trump said ‘it’s amazing that it happened and vowed that the crash would lead to the creation of a "great computerised system" for control towers.

'Who would think that you’re in space? And two things collide. The odds of that happening are so small, even without proper control. We should have had the proper control. We should have had better equipment. We don’t, we have obsolete equipment. They were understaffed for whatever reason. I guess the helicopter was high. And we’ll find out exactly what happened," said Trump.

"But the odds, even if you had nothing, if you had nobody, the odds of that happening– extremely small. It’s like, did you ever see, you go to a driving range in golf and you’re hitting balls, hundreds of balls, thousands of hours," he added.

"I never see a ball hit another ball? Balls going up all over the place. You never see ’em hit. It was amazing that that could happen," Trump went on to say.

Trump further said that the US had spent billions on trying to "renovate an old, broken system" rather than investing in a new, efficient one.

Citing his own private jet, he shared that he uses a system from another country, as the one in the US is “obsolete.”

Potomac plane crash: What happened in Washington that day?

On January 29, an American Airlines flight out of Wichita, Kansas, collided with a Black Hawk helicopter near Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport, resulting in one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the US since 2001.

Initially, Donald Trump had blamed diversity hiring programmes for the Washington crash, but Thursday he pointed to the outdated technology in the country’s air traffic control system.

On November 12, 2001, a jet slammed into a New York City neighbourhood just after takeoff, killing all 260 people on board and five on the ground.