Donald Trump compares himself with Mother Teresa as hush money jury deliberates

Former US President Donald Trump exuded confidence as the jury in the hush-money trial case commenced deliberations on Wednesday, bemoaning that “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges.” Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the press as the 12 jurors began deliberating in his criminal hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on May 28, 2024. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

On Wednesday, Trump lambasted the judge, accusing them of bias and corruption, to the reporters standing outside the Manhattan courtroom.

“The judge, who, as you know, is very conflicted and corrupt. Because of the confliction, very, very corrupt. Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged. The whole thing is rigged,” Trump proclaimed, as jury deliberations began.

“The whole country is a mess, between the borders and fake elections, and you have a trial like this where the judge is so conflicted, he can't breathe. He's got to do his job. … it's a disgrace. And I mean that, Mother Teresa could not beat those charges. But we'll see. We'll see how we do.”

The 45th US President's fate hung in the balance as the jury mulled over 34 counts of falsifying business records. It alleges that Trump falsified records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels, aimed at quelling her assertions of an affair prior to the 2016 election.

Trump remained resolute in his assertion of victory in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Trump calls the ‘trial is rigged’

“We're going to win this election. Nov. 5 is going to be the most important day in the history of our country. We're going to take back our country from these fascists and these thugs that are destroying us with inflation and with everything they do. How stupid they are — allowing 15, 16, 17 million people into our country. Totally unvetted, totally unchecked,” he said.

“We're going to bring back our nation Nov. 5. Remember the most important day in the history of our country. In the meantime, this trial is rigged.”

While Trump's defence team adamantly proclaimed his innocence, insisting that the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “did not meet the burden of proof. Period”

Trump's lead attorney, Todd Blanche, said, “President Trump is innocent. He did not commit any crimes. The district attorney did not meet the burden of proof. Period.”

Despite testifying at the trial, Trump has repeatedly suggested that statements he made at the trial have deprived him of the opportunity to engage in campaign activities; however, he has campaigned and fundraised during the trial, even during the break, and his approval ratings have not dropped throughout the case.

“So I’ll stay around here,” he said to the reporters.

“This is five weeks and five weeks of really essentially not campaigning, although I took a big lead in the polls over the last few weeks. Something is going on, because I think the people of this country see that this is a rigged deal.”