Trump describes Zohran Mamdani in 7 words; says New York City is ‘screwed’

President Donald Trump used as many as seven terms to describe Zohran Mamdani after the latter's victory in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary. In a scathing Truth Social post, Trump said the 33-year-old is a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’, further warning that New York City is ‘screwed’. Zohran Mamdani announced a campaign platform focused on appealing to the everyday concerns of New Yorkers (HT_PRINT)

“It’s finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We’ve had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous. He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Read More: Zohran Mamdani's victory over Cuomo sparks outrage among MAGA supporters as 9/11 warning issued: ‘Jihadist, dangerous’

Trump’s seven-word description for Zohran Mamdani

In his post, Trump described Mamdani as: 'He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating'. He further labeled Mamdani a ‘100% Communist Lunatic’, alleging he’s ‘not very smart’ and backed by ‘AOC+3, Dummies ALL’, referring to Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and ‘Squad’ members.

The president also mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ and a ‘Great Palestinian Senator’ for supporting Mamdani.

Read More: What Zohran Mamdani said about wife Rama Duwaji during his NYC mayoral campaign: ‘She isn’t just my wife'

“I have an idea for the Democrats to bring them back into “play.” After years of being left out in the cold, including suffering one of the Greatest Losses in History, the 2024 Presidential Election, the Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President, and three High Level Members of the Cabinet – Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!” Trump added.

Mamdani, a Queens assemblyman, won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo.