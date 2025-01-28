Donald Trump halts critical global health aid related to HIV, malaria, childcare; leaves 20 million lives at risk

The Donald Trump administration ordered a stop in the supply of medical aid related to HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis as well as the supplies of drugs and equipment meant for newborns in USAID-supported countries, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters. The decision is part of Donald Trump's 90-day pause in foreign development assistance.(AP)

Some of the contractors and partners, working with USAID, Tuesday received notification of ceasing their related work right away, according to reports from Reuters sources.

One such memo was sent to Chemonics, a major US consulting firm that collaborates with USAID to supply crucial medicines and aid globally.

"This is catastrophic," said Atul Gawande, former head of global health at USAID who left the agency this month. "Donated drug supplies keeping 20 million people living with HIV alive. That stops today."

He further added that the disruption might put at risk care for 20 million people living with HIV and raise the prospect of more dangerous drug-resistant strains.

Likewise, many partners who had been receiving aid from the United States were told that they would no longer be allowed to dispense medicines in clinics even if they were available, nor could they open clinics funded by the United States.

Reportedly, the Trump administration sent over 60 senior career officials at USAID on leave.

Donald Trump's 90-day aid policy review

The decision is part of Trump's 90-day pause in foreign development assistance on January 20, the day he took the oath of office, pending assessments of efficiencies and consistency with the US foreign policy.

Through this action, the Trump administration is reportedly reassessing the alignment of the US global aid programs with broader foreign policy goals.

In its fiscal year 2023 under the Biden-Harris administration, the United States spent foreign assistance of $72 billion, making up 42 per cent of the total amount of humanitarian spending reported to the United Nations in 2024.