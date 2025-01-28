Bill Gates upset with Elon Musk, calls his political interference outside US ‘insane’

In a sharp criticism of Tesla CEO and X founder Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates called his support to far-right politicians and attempts to influence political situations in other countries "insane s**t.” In an interview, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed concern over Elon Musk supporting extreme figures across the world.(REUTERS)

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Gates expressed concern over Musk supporting even more extreme figures like British anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson over rightwing leader Nigel Farage, a Brexit champion.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize political situations in countries. “Someone who is super-smart, like he is, should think about how they can help. This is populist stirring," TOI quoted Gates as saying.

Musk has recently posted about British politicians, accusing them of covering up a rape scandal from over a decade ago, further fueling controversy over his political views.

Gates also said he finds Musk’s political engagement, particularly his support for the far-right, anti-immigrant party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) in Germany, to be extremely troublesome.

He also noted that Musk, who is heavily involved in global business through his ventures in China and Germany, should be more mindful of how his actions could impact political environments.

Bill Gates on his equation with President Donald Trump

During the interview, Gates also said he recently had a 3-hour dinner with US President Donald Trump adding that it was an engaging conversation where both of them talked about HIV cure, polio, nuclear energy and more.

“It was quite an engaging conversation where he listened to me talk about HIV and the need to stay generous and to innovate to get a cure. I talked a lot about polio and energy and nuclear, and he wasn’t dismissive," he was quoted as saying by the publication.

"Well, he is the most powerful person in the world and his decision over whether to consider changing HIV funding alone would make the trip worth it, or to encourage Pakistan and Afghanistan to take polio eradication seriously," he added.

The Microsoft CEO also said that he met Trump during his presidency more than Joe Biden when he was in office. Donald Trump assumed the presidency for the second term on January 20.