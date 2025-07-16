Donald Trump labels own supporters as ‘weaklings’ over Jeffrey Epstein file fallout

US President Donald Trump lashed out at some of his one-time supporters, labelling them "weaklings" for questioning his administration's handling of the long-simmering Jeffrey Epstein investigation and said he doesn't want their support anymore. US President Donald Trump has called the Epstein files fallout a manufactured controversy.(Reuters)

Trump's explosive post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday marked one of his most pointed rebukes yet against his own base.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bull—,' hook, line, and sinker. They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump wrote on Wednesday.

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work, don't even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he further added.

What's the Jeffrey Epstein controversy?

The outburst follows rising conservative anger over the Justice Department and FBI's announcement that no Epstein "client list" exists and that no further files will be released to the public, despite prior assurances suggesting otherwise.

Attorney General Pam Bondi suggested in February that such a document was sitting on her desk waiting for review. Last week, however, she said she had been referring generally to the Epstein case file, not a client list.

“It’s a new administration and everything is going to come out to the public,” she had said at one point.

However, the abrupt reversal has frustrated conspiracy-minded factions of the right, some of whom feel betrayed by what they see as yet another broken promise.

Trump, however, is now calling the entire affair a manufactured controversy.

The controversy revolves around Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his New York jail cell in August 2019, weeks after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.

Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec has said he will not rest “until we go full Jan. 6 committee on the Jeffrey Epstein files.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., also appeared to break with Trump, calling for the Justice Department to “put everything out there and let the people decide.”

(with AP inputs)