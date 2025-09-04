Trump wearing an LVAD? POTUS' latest appearance amid health concerns spark reactions

President Donald Trump's latest Oval Office appearance has sparked even more bizarre health concerns. On Wednesday, a TikTok user pointed out that they could see an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device)-type pump under the president's jacket. There is no evidence to back this claim. HT.com cannot verify it. Donald Trump, during a meeting with Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president(Bloomberg)

“What is under Trump's suit jacket? Is it an LVAD?” TikTok handle Tarot and Tea asked. The video quickly went viral and sparked several reactions.

“Trump has an LVAD??” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Is Donald Trump wearing an LVAD? 👀” another one tweeted.

A Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) is a mechanical pump implanted in patients with severe heart failure when the heart’s left ventricle can’t pump enough blood on its own. It helps circulate blood throughout the body, often serving as a bridge to a heart transplant or as long-term therapy. However, Donald Trump has no history of heart issues.

Donald Trump health concerns

Speculation about Trump’s health has intensified in recent weeks. His absence from public events for several days over the Labor Day weekend sparked widespread rumors, including the viral ‘Trump is Dead’ trend on X.

Photos of bruises on his hands, first noted in February 2025, and swollen ankles, linked to a July-diagnosed chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), have fueled concerns.

Trump recently dismissed the chatter on Truth Social, claiming he ‘never felt better’. He later addressed the ‘dead’ trend in an Oval Office press conference, calling it ‘fake news’ and citing a busy weekend.

The White House’s April physical exam declared Trump was in ‘excellent health’ and ‘fully fit’, with a Montreal Cognitive Assessment showing no issues.

His physician, Sean Barbabella, attributed hand bruises to frequent handshakes and aspirin use, while CVI was deemed benign.